Vigil held to remember Springfield man who was fatally shot in February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Family, friends, and coworkers gathered Monday night outside Jimm’s Steakhouse to remember the life of 23-year-old Chandler Sweaney.

Sweaney was fatally shot at his home in the 2800 block of W. Chestnut Street in February.

Sweaney’s mother, Shelley Larrick, says she wants justice and believes change is coming soon,

“We’re all grieving, and for whatever reason, they took my child. But, they took the wrong child, the wrong son, because we will get justice, and very soon. I refuse for him to die in vain, and we are going to put positive forward on behalf of Chandler,” says Larrick.

At the vigil, family and friends wore shirts saying “do better, do better,” and bracelets with the same message were available for attendees to wear. Larrick says the statement represents what the family wants the community to do to honor his memory.

Those who knew Sweaney spoke highly of him while holding candles and sparklers.

Investigators with the Springfield Police Department are still working on his death.

Another man at the home also suffered from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting occurred, a car was stolen from Sweaney’s home. The car was found almost two weeks later. Springfield Police told Ozarks First in February that there is no evidence the theft is related to the death of Sweaney, but the car was stolen from his house where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).