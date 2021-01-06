VIDEO: West Plains man faces charges involving sexual relationship with 14-year-old

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — A registered sex offender is back in custody in Howell County where he faces three counts of second degree statutory rape.

The West Plains Police Department said 30-year-old Ronald Becker has a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.

The girl told officers she and Becker had sex approximately 10 times since November.

Back in 2011, Becker was convicted of statutory rape for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old when he was 21.

Becker is being held in the Howell County Sheriff’s Office on a $25,000 bond.

