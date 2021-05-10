VIDEO: Vehicle in Springfield with Papa John’s sign drives dangerously through intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A dark green Honda with no license plates was caught on camera running a red light and driving erratically.

The car has a Papa John’s sign on its roof but has no affiliation with the pizza store. The incident happened at the intersection of West Bypass and Mt. Vernon.

Papa John’s said that driver is not their employee, but they have been receiving multiple calls about this situation.

The video was taken on a viewer’s dashcam around noon on Monday, May 9, and they want to remain anonymous.

“We came up to the stop because the light turned red, and then before I knew it, some car was passing on the left, and they went through the lefthand turn lane, and just blew right through a red light. Somebody could have been hurt, very easily,” said the person who took the video. “One more second, and there would’ve been cars turning left right there, you can see in the video, there are cars on either side, waiting to go.”

Papa John’s declined to do an interview on the incident.