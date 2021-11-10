Video shows suspects moments before attacking a Rountree Neighborhood woman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- New video obtained by Ozarksfirst shows two people who are accused of attacking a woman taking a walk Sunday night.

The video, taken from security footage from a local contractor, shows the woman walking down a street with a large vehicle following her. In it, you hear the woman, wearing a dark sports bra and pink leggings, yelling as she is walking down the road.

This video allegedly happened right before the victim was attacked.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. The victim shared on a social media post that had since gone viral that she was taking a walk on Pickwick and was turning onto Meadowmere when the attack happened. The victim posted that she was meeting her mom, who lives about a block away from where the attack occurred.

The woman was being followed by a tan SUV. The victim said in a Facebook post that the woman in the sports bra came running up behind her and fought until the woman slammed the victim’s head into the concrete, then tried to pull her back to the vehicle.

The victim says a neighbor ran from a nearby house to help. The victim is now recovering after suffering several gashes to her face.

Ozarksfirst has reached out to the Springfield Police Department, who say they are still investigating and have witnesses officers are currently interviewing. However, police did say there is another incident being investigated that could involve the same vehicle.