PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The video above shows body cam video of a water rescue in Pulaski County.

A woman tried to pass a low water crossing on Riverside Road yesterday, Jan. 19, but got trapped and water came up to her knees in the car.

Officers were called out and waded into the water to rescue her.

Deputy Chapman hoisted the woman onto his shoulders and got her out!

She was taken to a hospital but is doing fine now.