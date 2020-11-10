VIDEO: Greene County StoryWalks in Springfield and Republic

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

The Springfield-Greene County Library has partnered with Eugene Field Elementary and J.R. Martin Park to showcase this month’s StoryWalk.

StoryWalks are a fun way for families to enjoy the outdoors while reading the pages of a book posted along a short walking path. 

November’s StoryWalks feature “Thank You Omu!” at J.R. Martin Park in Republic & “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt” at Eugene Field Elementary School in Springfield. Both exhibits will be there until the end of the month.

December will feature two new books, “All You Need of a Snowman” at J.R Martin Park & “Over and Under the Snow” at Fremont Elementary School in Springfield.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now