VIDEO: Greene County StoryWalks in Springfield and Republic

The Springfield-Greene County Library has partnered with Eugene Field Elementary and J.R. Martin Park to showcase this month’s StoryWalk.

StoryWalks are a fun way for families to enjoy the outdoors while reading the pages of a book posted along a short walking path.

November’s StoryWalks feature “Thank You Omu!” at J.R. Martin Park in Republic & “We’re Going on a Leaf Hunt” at Eugene Field Elementary School in Springfield. Both exhibits will be there until the end of the month.

December will feature two new books, “All You Need of a Snowman” at J.R Martin Park & “Over and Under the Snow” at Fremont Elementary School in Springfield.