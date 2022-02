TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Western Taney County Fire Protection District shared a video Tuesday (2-1-22) of a fire on Table Rock Lake.

The district found out about the fire just before 2 p.m. when the Omaha AR Fire Department asked for help to put the fire out.

A boat with four volunteer firefighters and the Oak Grove Fire Department showed up at the scene to find a houseboat almost burned to the water level.

The flames were extinguished and there were no injuries.