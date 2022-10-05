SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Global disaster relief agency Convoy of Hope still has crews in Florida, working to help people impacted by Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm.

Convoy of Hope, which is based out of Springfield, is holding regular drive-through distribution events in Fort Myers. Convoy has served as many as 10,000 people, according to the agency.

Convoy of Hope faced a unique challenge getting supplies to Pine Island, which was also hit by Ian, since those who stayed there were cut off from resources. Convoy crews loaded up a boat with food, gasoline and other supplies to get those much-needed resources to the island. You can see a video of that effort from Convoy of Hope in the player above.

Dozens were killed when Ian made landfall and the majority of deaths were in Florida. The Fort Myers area was hit hardest.