VIDEO: City of Springfield launches new workforce podcast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – The City of Springfield launched its first podcast today based on workforce development.

Workforce Vibe is the name of the podcast. It tackles topics like the economy, the labor market, the labor shortage, and helping job seekers and employers.

“We talk about what is a livable wage. We are talking about the quality of place, pride of place. How can you shape your community and culture to be more inviting and encouraging and making it a great place to work, live, and grow, and play,” says Sally Payne, Interim Director of Workforce Development. She is hosting the talk show podcast as she has conversations with people from all over the Ozarks.

The first two episodes will feature guests Cora Scott and Tim Rosenbury from the City of Springfield and Francine Pratt from Prosper Springfield.

The show can be found on most podcast platforms.