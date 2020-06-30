Victory Missions’ Jobs for Life program helps offer two men a second lease on life

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Gregory Dunham will soon graduate from Victory Mission’s Jobs for Life program.

However, Dunham says getting to this point wasn’t easy.

“I was so cold-hearted before, that I didn’t love anyone around me,” said Dunham. “Most importantly, I didn’t love myself.”

Jobs for Life is part of the non-profit’s 12-18 month Restoration program. The program exists to help transform lives like Dunham’s.

Dunham works at the group’s warehouse, where he operates a forklift.

“We get a lot of donations from outside sources,” said Dunham. “We sort through the clothing, we bale the clothing, and send them overseas.”

He says it’s a lot of work, but he understands opportunities like this one don’t come around often.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel, and so I need to stay focused,” said Dunham.

Melvin Brown is also in the program.

Brown spent the majority of his life incarcerated.

He says this program is showing him that there’s hope for him after all.

“I have built something here in Springfield that I never had in St. Louis,” said Brown.

Brown works as a driver at the warehouse.

He says he’s also taken the initiative to help mentor some of the younger men in his program.

Click here to learn more about Victory Mission.