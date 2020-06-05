Victory Mission partners with local churches to safely serve food to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Victory Mission is providing 500 food bags per week through its mobile food pantry.

Janelle Reed works for the non-profit and says that’s more than double of what they’re normally able to pass out.

Reed says prior to COVID-19 the group would pass out 150 food bags at its warehouse. However, with the outbreak, they wanted to create a way to continue serving in a safe way.

So, the organization partnered with some local churches to do just that.

Reed says the mobile food pantries allow the organization to meet people in need in their communities. She also feels like this helps take away some of the stigmas that can be associated with seeking help.

“I think that’s what COVID has kind of taught us it can be anybody that actually goes to a food bank right now,” Reed said. “And so, we want to be able to go to the southside, to the eastside, wherever those communities are in need we want to be able to go to them and provide food if needed.”

Reed says the mobile food pantries take place each Friday. Today’s event is from 10-11:30 a.m. at Crimson House Ministries.

