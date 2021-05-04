Victims of Springfield catalytic converter thefts asked to report incidents to police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police said it has made seven arrests so far in 2021 in catalytic converter thefts.

The most recent arrestes were two made back in April, both of the male suspects were charged with felonies.

Police said they are avidly pursuing suspects in other catalytic converter theft cases and information from other victims is key.

Suspects tend to hit several locations in one night, so clothing and vehicle discriptions could link several crimes together.

The Springfield police asks people to call them at (417) 864-1810 with any information on the thefts.