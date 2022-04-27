SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – There will be a virtual service commemorating Yom HaShoah, the annual day of remembrance of those affected by the Holocaust.

On April 27th, at 7:00 p.m., Temple Israel will be hosting the Zoom Yom HaShoah event.

If you would like to join, click here.

The name comes from the Hebrew word ‘shoah’, which means ‘whirlwind’. Yom HaShoah was established in Israel in 1953.

The holocaust is the ideological and systematic state-sponsored persecution and mass murder of millions of European Jews by the German Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945.