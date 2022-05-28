OZARK, Mo.– A shooting in Ozark has left one person with multiple injuries and one other in custody.

At about 12:49 p.m., Ozark Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Church Street responding to a shooting. On arrival one victim was found in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

One person of interest was taken into custody. Police do not believe there is any present danger to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police are asking the public to avoid the area while the scene is being processed.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.