ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Several first responders removed a victim stuck in a pick-up truck after being involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer at Highway 60 and Route 125 on Tuesday (2/15/22).

Chief Rich Stirts, with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District, said the pick-up truck didn’t see the tractor-trailer when it tried to change lanes. The tractor-trailer side-swiped the truck, which caused the tractor-trailer to overturn.

Chief Stirts said first responders spent two hours removing the driver from the truck. The victim’s legs were trapped under the dashboard, but the victim is now in the hospital being treated for serious injuries.

Traffic was passing through one lane while first responders worked on the scene of the accident but plan to close all lanes while the vehicles are removed. Traffic is estimated to be backed up around two miles.

As of 2:30 p.m., Chief Stirts said he expects the lane closure to last an hour before the scene is cleared.