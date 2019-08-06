Victim speaks about the Glenstone and Kearney crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jodi Bray-Modglin is one of the victims of Andrew Lynch when he drove a truck recklessly through stoplights and eventually crashing at Glenstone and Kearney.

“All of a sudden my friend said, oh he’s coming right at us, and jerked the car to the right.” said Modglin.”A split second before he got to the intersection we pulled off and I lost sight of him, and then within five seconds, there were cop after cop after cop that flew past us, and there was at least 10 or 12 cops that drove past us.”

Modglin’s car was hit causing her to lurch forward and hit her shoulder and elbow.

She is thankful that the driver saw the truck coming at them.

“He happened to look in the rearview, that’s when he said oh no, he’s coming awful fast” Modglin said. “And he jerked the car to the right as fast as he could, and right as he did that, a split second later was when we were hit. So if he wouldn’t have done that, we probably would’ve been hit full on in the back.”

She said everything happened so fast but she is now slowly starting to feel better.”I’m still pretty banged up, but it could’ve been so much worse, so I’m thankful.”

The driver is facing three separate murder charges in the deadly crash.

Sheriff Arnott says his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

