SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An individual was taken to the hospital after being shot in the abdomen.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the victim is undergoing surgery and is in stable condition.

We don’t have much information right now, but this is what we do know:

The victim was shot on North Douglas Street around 5 p.m.

There were two vehicles involved: A silver Dodge Nitro and a red Dodge Avenger.

This is a developing story.