Victim in Table Rock Lake near-drowning dies

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – On Friday, the Taney County Coroner confirmed the death of the 15-year-old who was pulled from a Table Rock Lake swimming area on July 6th.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, witnesses brought the victim out of the water, and Branson firefighters quickly began to attempt to save him.

After 15 minutes of life-saving measures, the teenager’s pulse returned, and he was transported to a St. Louis children’s hospital.

According to the Taney County Coroner, the cause of death appears to be drowning, but the State of Missouri requires an investigation into all children’s deaths. The coroner will conduct an autopsy next week.