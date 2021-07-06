Victim in critical condition after drowning incident at Tablerock Lake

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A reported drowning victim is in critical condition at a hospital after being found at a TableRock Lake swim area.

Units from the Western Taney County Fire Protection District (WTCFPD), the Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District responded to the area at approximately 5:58 p.m. on July 6.

According to the WTCFPD, several bystanders were at the scene and helped find the victim.

The victim was brought out of the water by bystanders. WTCFPD said a Branson firefighter saw what was happening in the water and swam to the area to bring the victim to the shore for life-saving measures.

After 15 minutes, the victim’s pulse returned, and they were transported to the hospital.

WTCFPD took the time to thank the dispatchers at Taney County 911, the TCAD, Branson Fire and the highly skilled providers assigned to the ambulance at the scene for their part in saving the victim’s life.

