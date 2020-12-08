Victim identified in Stone County homicide investigation

STONE COUNTY, Mo.- The victim in a homicide investigation from Sunday night has been identified.

Authorities say 27-year-old Nathan Johnson of Crane, Missouri, was found in the area of Blackberry Lane near the edge of Crane around 4:30 p.m.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader says the suspect, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody after deputies were able to contact the suspect by phone and negotiated with the man to turn himself in.

The suspect was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday and is in the Stone County Jail awaiting formal charges.

Once authorities found the man, they also recovered the weapon and the vehicle assorted with the investigation.

We will update this story once the suspect has been formally charged.