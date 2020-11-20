Victim identified in North Glenstone shooting, suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department released the name of a man who was shot and killed at a hotel on North Glenstone Friday morning, Nov. 20.

Police said the victim’s name is Billy G. Glass, a 37-year-old Springfield man. Glass died on scene.

The Springfield Police Department Violent Crimes Unit identified and arrested a 43-year-old man in the case. The suspect is from Springfield and has a charge pending for 2nd-degree murder.

Detectives said the case is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

The Springfield Police Department said this incident is the twenty-third violent death in Springfield in 2020. The FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting decided 16 of the violent deaths were murder, one was negligent manslaughter and four are still under investigation.

