Victim identified in fatal Springfield shooting on N. Kellett

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the man shot outside his home.

According to SPD, the victim was 47-year-old, Ryan L. King. Police responded to the home on N. Kellett in reference to a call of a man being shot. Officers found King shot outside his home.

A suspect has been identified as a male from Long Lane, Missouri. Police say the suspect has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

“The case was reviewed with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” a press release states.

Anyone with additional information in this shooting can contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 984-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).

This shooting marks the eighth homicide in 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now