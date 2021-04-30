Victim identified in fatal Springfield shooting on N. Kellett

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has released the name of the man shot outside his home.

According to SPD, the victim was 47-year-old, Ryan L. King. Police responded to the home on N. Kellett in reference to a call of a man being shot. Officers found King shot outside his home.

A suspect has been identified as a male from Long Lane, Missouri. Police say the suspect has been arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

“The case was reviewed with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, and there will be no criminal charges filed at this time,” a press release states.

Anyone with additional information in this shooting can contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 984-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).

This shooting marks the eighth homicide in 2021.