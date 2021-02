SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was shot after entering a home on January 28.

According to a press release, 37-year-old Ryan Altman of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was shot and killed by a homeowner after breaking into the home on the 6300 block of W. Hawthorn Ct.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation.