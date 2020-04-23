Victim advocates now working with Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two new victim advocates were announced by the Springfield Police Department on April 22, offering a new resource for victim support.

Thanks to Harmony House and the Victim Center in Springfield, the advocates will work alongside detectives almost as social workers within the department.

This offers victims a chance to interact with someone who can help them navigate steps to prosecute their abuser and get the help and protection they need.

The advocate from Harmony House will be at the Family Justice Center to help with domestic violence and the Victims Center advocate will be at police headquarters with the sexual assault unit.

Brandi Bartel, the exectutive director of the Victim Center, explains the role of the advocates.

“We’ll be right there working alongside detective to hopefully improve the overall relationship in terms of the victims experience with the criminal justice system,” said Bartel. “Hopefully, it will empower victims to feel like they can make the best choice for themselves if they feel like they want to move forward.”