Veteran’s Week events underway in Branson

BRANSON, Mo.- Veterans from across the country met at the Welk Resort in Branson Thursday morning for the opening ceremony to kick off the city’s veterans week.

Men and women who served in the U.S. military stood as the ceremony began with the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Ambrus Presley.

The event’s keynote speaker was the Public Relations Director for Branson Veterans of America 913, Bob Sarver. He addressed his fellow military men and women in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall.

“The Vietnam Wall has many stories from the 58,468 names that are etched in stone.”

Sarver shared statistics and stories to honor these fallen heroes. After the ceremony ended, veterans took time to look over the names and grieve over their lost comrades.