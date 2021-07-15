Veterans receive hand made quilts as a thank you for their service

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Around 24 veterans received special gifts Sunday as a thank you for their years of service.

The patriotic peacemakers of Ozark Piecemakers Quilt Guild hosted the event called “Quilts of Valor.”

During the ceremony, the veterans from various wars were presented with custom-made quilts.

The leader of the group, Paula Johnson, says they’ve been making quilts for area veterans for many years. She says it’s an honor to get present them.

In the past eight years, the group has given out more than 500 quilts to area veterans.

