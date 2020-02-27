Veterans meet up to see military jeeps restored by Ralph Manley

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A special reunion today for two local WWII veterans.

Army Veteran David Leong and Coast Guard Veteran Jack Hamiln met at the Air and Military Museum of The Ozarks this afternoon.

They met here together to see two coast guard jeeps that retired army veteran and former Springfield City Council member Ralph Manley restored before his death.

Hamlin and Manley both graduated from Drury University before heading to war.

Hamlin talks about the experience of being at the museum.

“It gives you a great feeling that they are working for the veterans and they have the school children come here and they get to see all the pictures that they have and somebody here to explain to them exactly why we fight in a war,” Hamlin said.

The museum is open to the public and tickets are just $5.