Veterans in the Ozarks receive surprise Christmas gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Veterans here in the Ozarks were on Santa’s nice list on December 22, 2020 – so nice, that they were surprised with some early presents. Two veterans tell Ozarks First reporter David Chasanov their gifts couldn’t have come at a better time.

Michael Womack is one of them. He served as a navy builder in the nineties.

“I wish you all could see how big I’m actually smiling,” Womack said while masked.

Womack did carpentry work and other construction projects like concrete.

“It was wonderful,” Womack said. “You know, being able to help other people is… I just love being able to help other people that need it.”

No gift could ever make up for his service, but he got to unwrap five gifts.

“Keeps showing that I do have support out there and it helps keep my depression in check for sure,” Womack said.

Burl Brooks also suffers from depression – along with anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. Brooks served as a weapons soldier in the Air Force.

“It was an adventure,” Brooks said. “Some good. Some bad. Mostly good. I was proud to serve my nation. If they called me to I’d go back in a heartbeat.”

Brooks now has a black leather jacket to add to his wardrobe.

“I wasn’t looking forward to Christmas,” Brooks said. “I just lost my mother last month and it’s a tough time of year for me right now. That means a lot to me. Just that silly little coat may not be much to some folks but it means a whole lot to me.”

Holly Butler delivered Womack and Brooks their gifts. “These guys have been through it so I figured why not give back,” Butler said.

Mount Pleasant Baptist Church donated more than $500 to Butler’s veterans support group to make this happen.

“This is the season of giving,” Pastor Rev. Russ Essary said.

Womack and Brooks are members of Butler’s veterans support group called “Give Vets Hope.” Membership is free. Butler says to check the group’s website or Facebook page to learn more about getting involved.