Veterans honored weeks before the next “Ozarks Honor Flight”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Veterans were honored at the White River Conference on Saturday, June 26, just weeks before the next “Ozarks Honor Flight” is set to take off.

However, there was not a local flight last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why this year is extra special.

“This is the highest honor the French give to ally soldiers,” said Jack Hamlen, recipient of the French Legion of Honor.

For Jack Hamlen, rescuing soldiers and young boys on D-Day is something he’ll never forget.

“We saved 1486 soldiers and 1 female nurse,” said Hamlen. “She was a British nurse.”

Hamlen has traveled back to Normandy seven times and has been honored every time he has gone back.



“So I did go to England and had dinner with the queen of England,” said Hamlen.

Seeing veterans be recognized is more than just history.

“It never gets old,” said Mike Totten, Ozarks Honor Flight coordinator.

“We knew what we were doing and we got the job done,” said Hamlen.

Now the job is to book back on history by taking veterans to D.C.

“All the money for these flights comes directly from donors and volunteers and people that donate these items for the auction,” said Totten.

A flight to remember.

“Really I’ve been honored,” said Hamlen. “I’ve been very lucky.”