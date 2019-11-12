Veteran’s Day parade in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Today, we are honoring those who have served our country.

The cold, wet weather couldn’t keep people from showing up to support our veterans during Branson’s parade.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson as part of this morning’s celebration of the men and women of the armed forces.

This is the 87 year Branson has hosted a veterans day parade.

It’s just one of many events happening in Branson as part of veterans homecoming week.

Members of the Vietnam veterans of America chapter nine-13 organize the event.