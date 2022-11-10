Veterans Day is not a day that belongs to a single veteran or a group of veterans. It is a day that honors all veterans, so no apostrophe is needed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Veteran’s Day is celebrated annually on November 11, and many organizations in the Springfield area are hosting events and giving out discounts to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

Hy-Vee on E. Sunshine Street, and the location on Battlefield Road, are hosting a free Veteran’s Day breakfast for veterans and active service members from 6-10 am Friday morning. Additionally, veterans can enjoy 15% off their groceries all day at the store.

Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy free axe-throwing at Craft Axe Throwing on Jefferson Avenue all day Friday

Wonders of Wildlife is offering 50% off single-day tickets for veterans and up to 3 guests this weekend.

MSU is hosting a Veterans Day event on November 11th and 12th featuring a breakfast on Friday with a guest speaker, music from the 135th Army Band, Windfall, and Color Guard presented by The Missouri State University Pershing Rifles Company. The National Anthem will be performed by The MSU BearTones.