Veteran’s Day events around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Happy Veteran’s Day! November 11th is a special day for many families and the service members they love.

Springfield and the surrounding areas are holding several events to celebrate the nation’s veterans.

Below is a list of events happening around Springfield to celebrate the holiday:

College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout is hosting several events during the day, including showings of the college’s patriotic play, “A Flight to Faith” at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., as well as a sunrise flag-raising service at 7 a.m. in front of the Williams Memorial Chapel, and The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial Reading of the Names at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Missouri State University is hosting a complimentary breakfast event for veterans at 8:30 a.m. in the Plaster student union ballroom that will include a guest speaker, and invites attendees to a tailgate prior to the football game from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drury University is hosting two events for Veteran’s Day, including a ceremony honoring veterans at 11 a.m. in the Plaster Gallery in the O’Reilly Family Event Center and a screening of the film Voices from Vietnam in Olin Library at 3 p.m.

Republic Schools is celebrating Veteran’s Day by hosting a drive-through event at Sweeny Elementary from 1-2p.m. and a special assembly at Republic High School at 1:35 p.m. Veterans should arrive at 1:20, and AFJROTC students will meet them at the front entrance of the school.

West Plains High School will host a special breakfast honoring veterans at 8:30 a.m. and a special assembly at 9:30 a.m.

Dickerson Park Zoo is giving veterans and their immediate family members free admission on Thursday. Guests can hear the talent of Windfall, a woodwind ensemble with the 135th Army Band at the zoo from 2:30-3:15 p.m.

Woodland Manor Senior Living will celebrate the holiday with a performance by the National Color Guard and a flag honoring and dedication.

Ridgecrest Baptist Church is hosting Chaplain Scott McCrystal, the keynote speaker at the church’s Veteran’s Day ceremony. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The Rotary Club of Springfield will host Former United States Attorney General and Missouri Governor John Ashcroft, where he will deliver a special Veteran’s Day speech at noon at the Ocean Zen restaurant.