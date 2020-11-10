Veterans Day 2020 offers: Check out all these freebies and discounts around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Happy Veterans Day! If you’re an active military member or a veteran, make sure to take advantage of these deals.

Restaurant deals:

Applebee’s: Is offering a free meal from a special menu to active and former military members.

Cafe B-29 in Ozark: Veterans and active duty eat for free from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There will be music and special guests and a motorcycle raffle.

Big Whiskey’s: Is offering Free chips and dip of their choice or a free beer at all Southwest Missouri locations

Buffalo Wild Wings: Wings for heroes. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving ten free boneless wings plus fries for all veterans.

Casey’s General Store: Any member of the military can have a free cup of coffee.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Veterans and active military members will receive a free Veterans Day meal.

Cici’s Pizza: Cici’s is offering a free adult buffet to all veterans and active-duty military personnel on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. The offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Cracker Barrell: On Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Cracker Barrel will be offering all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake.

Denny’s: From 5 a.m. to noon on Veterans Day, all veterans and active military members can build your own grand slam for free. This is for dine-in only.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: On Veterans Day, you can receive a free pulled pork classic sandwich at all their locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.

First Watch Daytime Café: Offering 50% off for all veterans.

Golden Corral: During November, active or former military members can pick up a promotional card for free “Thank You” meal. The promotional cards are redeemable from now until May 31, 2021, for dine-in only.

Hope Center in Mt. Vernon: All Veterans, Active Service, or spouses receive 50% off.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme: Nov. 11, 2020. Free donut of choice and small brewed coffee for current and former military members.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Nov. 11, 2020 (3 p.m. – 6 p.m.). Free entrée from the American Roadhouse Meals menu. 10% discount year-round. Call your local Logan’s Roadhouse for details and to verify participation.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt: Nov. 11, 2020. Half-off froyo for all retired and active-duty military at participating locations.

Outback Steakhouse: Nov. 11, 2020. Free Bloomin’ Onion and your choice of any Coca-Cola® product. Offer available for dine-in or to-go (call-in orders only, not available online). Also available: 10% OFF Heroes Discount is open to servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters, and first responders, with corresponding state or federal service ID.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Zaxby’s: Free Boneless Wings Meal with proof of military service Wednesday.

Business deals:

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service

Dickerson Park Zoo: Free admission for active or veteran military and immediate family members (spouse & children). Please show military ID at the front gate.