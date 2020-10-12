Veterans can expand farming knowledge with grant from the USDA

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will allow Missouri veterans to have the opportunity to expand their knowledge of farming.

The $750,000 grant was awarded to Springfield Community Gardens (SCG) and will allow veterans to train at Amanda Belle’s Farm, a collaborative venture between CoxHealth and SCG.

According to a press release, SGC can hire five veterans in the coming year for farm-based positions. Additionally, the organization will provide outreach through 24 workshops and hands-on training of organic small-scale farming techniques, to 50 veteran participants in partnership with MU Extension.

“We are thrilled to be in support of this initiative, as we work every day to help our veterans and first responders improve their lives,” says Kerry Miller, Volunteer Coordinator at CoxHealth and co-founder of the health system’s Wellness for Warriors (WforW) program. “The grant, and the work being done through it, has the potential to forever change lives, right here in our community.”

Veterans interested in applying for the program can learn more here and apply to participate in the Farm Incubator Program.