Veterans Affairs Clinic opens new dental wing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Veterans Affairs Clinic on Republic Road opens a new dental wing on August 1, 2019.

Finding certain types of health care can be tough for Veterans. The Veterans Affairs Clinic on Republic Road has been open since December for many types of healthcare but dental was not one of them.

The opening of the clinic is crucial because of its location, it makes it easier for local Veteran to get the healthcare they need.

Dr. Joel Miller Clinic Supervisor said, “Unfortunately all of the VA facilities don’t have it. In this area, the closest facility was in Fayetteville. They had all the other facilities in Branson, Mount Vernon, and Joplin, but they didn’t have dental care. So the veterans had to be driven or drive hundreds of miles to Fayetteville. Now that we are open it alleviates that problem we’re much closer.”

For more information on if you qualify for dental care talk to a patient advocate at 479 -444-5047.

To schedule an appointment call 417-891-4800.