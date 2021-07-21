Verona couple sentenced to prison for the death of a 3-year-old

CASSVILLE, Mo. – A couple charged with child abuse that led to the death of a three-year-old has been sentenced to prison.

According to a parole report, Sarah Garbee, the three-year-old’s mother, pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and is set to serve seven years in prison and 120 days of shock incarceration.

Following the shock incarceration, a judge may determine if she is eligible for parole.

Garbee’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Caleb Williams, submitted an Alford plea, admitting that while evidence supports his guilt, he does not admit guilt.

According to court documents, Williams was sentenced to eight years in prison on two charges of child endangerment creating substantial risk.

The Verona couple was sentenced on Tuesday, July 20th, in Barry County Circuit Court.

A probable cause statement in the case states the autopsy found that the child died from blunt force trauma.