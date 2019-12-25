Vernon County Sheriff’s Office delivers food to 36 families

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office delivered food to 144 people this morning.

The 36 families were mostly made up of children!

This year, residents collected a record amount of food.

Sheriff Jason Mosher says the department has a passion for helping his community.

He started the food drive when he spoke to a small child during a search warrant.

The child told him how much like school because that’s where he got food.

Mosher Hopes these food boxes will make their Christmas a little more special.

