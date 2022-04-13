SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to court records, a Greene County judge is scheduled to announce a verdict in the case of a man accused of posing as a ride-share driver and assaulting women in Springfield.

Tyson Fairley was indicted for rape, sodomy, and sexual abuse in 2018. Judge Thomas Mountjoy dismissed the sexual abuse indictments during Fairley’s bench trial in 2021.

Court records showed Judge Mountjoy gave both the defense and the state a chance to file additional briefs in January. Those briefs have been received and the Court has reached verdicts on the rape and sodomy indictments, according to court records.

Judge Mountjoy is scheduled to give his verdict on May 23, 2022. Fairley was ordered to appear in court on that date.

Springfield Police said Fairley preyed on women leaving the bars downtown by offering them a free ride and then assaulting them.

According to a probable cause statement in the case, one woman told police she was in a parking lot when he approached her and gave her a card with the name “Jay” on it.

She said he dropped her friends off first, took her home and went into her apartment with her. She went to the police the next morning.

In another incident, a woman told police the same man assaulted her after offering her and a friend a free ride home, court documents state.

Both victims told police they had not requested a driver through an app, but his card and stickers on his vehicle indicated he was a driver for a ride-sharing service.