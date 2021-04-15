Vendors needed for women of color pop-up shop

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One Springfield woman is organizing a pop-up shop event to honor businesswomen of color.

But in order for the event to happen, she needs five more vendors to apply, by tomorrow, April 16, 2021.

If Kyndra Smith-Jackson meets her goal, the pop-up shop event will be held on May 1 at the lightbox on commercial street.

Well, Smith-Jackson says she wants to bring more diversity and empowerment to Springfield.

She says as a person of color it’s a cause she relates to.

“Something I noticed when I was attending past pop-up events is I was the only woman of color,” Smith-Jackson said.

This happened early on in Smith-Jackson’s career as a fashion designer.

“That concerned me, “Smith-Jackson said. “So, I was like where’s all the diversity? Where are the people that are here to support other women of color or even just people of color?”

Her thoughts led to actions.

“I’m inviting lots of women of color to come here and show off their talents, their entrepreneurship skills,” Smith-Jackson said. “That’s why it’s called the Women of Color Pop-Up. It’s all about them.”

“I’m a tender here. I just bring a lot of awareness to our downtown inclusivity business here,” Gabrielle Dalton a tender with Downtown Nutrition Club said. “So, I like to make sure that I bring happiness to someone’s day but in a healthy way.”

Dalton applied to be a vendor at the Women of Color Pop-Up shop.

“I’m super excited because I just want to meet other artists who are people of color,” Dalton said. “We don’t see a lot of that here. It’s very hard to find other people to collaborate on, but I also want to make sure we have a chance to put out there what we do here.

“And what we can provide and the healthy options we have too.”

Dalton says she has a diverse art style.

“They’re a lot of people who don’t have their names out there as artists and maybe that’s because they don’t have as many opportunities to put their name out there,” Dalton said. “It’s very hard to find that place in Springfield. I just wanted to get the option to put my work out there as well.”

As long as the event gets 12 applications by tomorrow, Smith-Jackson says Dalton will get that chance.

“Someone should put their name on the list because this is a grand opportunity for them to get out there and take center stage,” Smith-Jackson said.

If enough people apply and this event happens, Dalton says she’ll not only show off her artwork but her smoothie-making ability as well.

Businesswomen of color interested in applying have to fill out a google doc here.