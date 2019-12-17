Vehicle loses control and hits pedestrian in Barry County

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol says there has been a fatal crash in Barry County on Highway C.

A Chevrolet Colorado lost control on the ice-covered road and struck a pedestrian as the vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

The pedestrian, Bonnie Hawser, 59, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Hawser was taken to a funeral home in Monett.

Highway patrol says the driver of the vehicle, Joe Deboer, suffered extensive injuries.

This is the 110th fatality crash of 2019 for Highway Patrol Troop D.