Train collision with a truck near Rogersville leaves one woman dead

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A crash between a train and a car has left one person dead.

Webster County Sheriff’s Office and Rogersville Fire Department responded to the crash on Sunday, June 13. The accident happened around noon near Porter Crossing Road.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman driving a Ford pick-up did not yield to an oncoming BNSF railway freight train and was struck.

This is the second accident involving a train and car crash at the crossing. The first accident happened on April 30, 2021, when a driver stopped on the tracks to use his cellphone. A train was heading straight for the vehicle but the driver didn’t move and was struck.

