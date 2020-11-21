Vehicle accident on Scenic and Battlefield shut down intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The intersection at Scenic and Battlefield shut down due to a accident causing injuries on Friday evening, Nov. 20.

According to Lieutenant Martin, one vehicle was traveling eastbound on Battlefield and hit an SUV going north on Scenic at the intersection. Martin said the box controlling the traffic lights at the intersection was damaged.

The Lieutenant said the vehicle heading east had one occupant who suffered minor injuries. The SUV carried four people during the accident; two of them suffered serious injuries.

There are no reports of fatalities caused by the crash.

Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance were on-scene.