BOLIVAR, Mo. – Citizens Memorial Hospital now offers vaping cessation counseling for teens.

The program is called Ready Now and its a free, one-hour crash course led by an experienced respiratory therapist.

The goal is to provide teens with tools, resources, and encouragement to stop vaping.

Citizens Memorial Hospital also offers free vaping and smoking cessation programs for adults.

For more info, you can talk to your doctor or call Citizens Memorial Hospital at 417-328-6574.