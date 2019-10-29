Vape shops in Green and Webster county can expect inspections

GREENE/WEBSTER — Vape shops across Greene and Webster counties can soon expect an inspection.

The division of alcohol and tobacco control is sending out inspectors sometime next month to check for violations of youth tobacco laws.

This is all a part of the executive order signed earlier this month by Governor Mike Parson.

Youth tobacco laws prohibit the sale of tobacco products including vaping items to those under 18-years-old.

However, the CDC reported earlier this month that there were 22 vaping related illnesses and a majority of those reports were from people between the ages of 15 and 24.

Shops found violating any laws could receive citations.