Valor: Evangel University’s new mascot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Meet Valor, the new mascot for Evangel University.

Valor is represented by a horse symbolizing the character and strength of Evangel.

“The process of selecting a new mascot that best represented our university was a comprehensive and thoughtful one,” said Dr. Michael Kolstad, vice president for university advancement. “Valor was among the list of submitted mascot names, and it continually rose to the top of the list among our focus groups and mascot selection committee.”

In May, the University decided to retire the Crusader mascot that has represented Evangel since 1955.

“The world has changed significantly since the 1950s, when the Evangel community, intending to depict strength, honor, and commitment to the faith, first identified a Crusader as the school’s mascot,” said Dr. Wood, the University’s interim president in May.

We are called to walk in valor, whether in victory or defeat. And so, this is Evangel University, and we are the Valor.



Evangel says when the new mascot process began, they received feedback from more than 800 alumni, current students, faculty, and staff, and collected a total of 700 mascot submissions.

Evangel says the Valor logo was designed by Hampton Creative, an independent branding agency in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The design is intended to visually communicate strength, nobility, and fervor. Each element of the logo mark works cohesively to tell a powerful story of courage and commitment.

Below are the elements of the new logo:

Ears: Valor’s ears are forward and alert to signal fixed attention on his opponent and the task at hand

Eyes: Valor’s eyes are focused. His knitted brow communicates fervor and courage as he charges bravely into the fray.

Head: Valor’s head position and determined demeanor reflect a quiet confidence and uncommon strength of mind and Spirit.

Mane: Valor’s fiery mane consists of three primary segments representing the reason he competes – to glorify the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.

Neck: Valor’s muscular neck mirrors the shield of the Evangel University logo, symbolizing the importance of academic and athletic development.

