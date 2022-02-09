SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – February 9th is National Pizza Day and Valentine’s Day is just 5 days away.

Several Springfield pizzerias are offering Valentine’s Day-themed pizza to celebrate the holiday.

Imo’s Pizza is offering a heart-shaped pizza for $16.99

Papa Murphy’s is offering heart-shaped pizza for $14.

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders is offering heart-shaped pepperoni toppings, but they are closed Monday, February 14th, so you’ll have to purchase it Sunday the 13th if you want to take advantage of the deal.

Neighborhood Pizza Cafe on North Glenstone says many people are celebrating National Pizza Day with them.

National pizza brands like Dominos, Little Ceasars, and Papa Johns are also offering National Pizza Day deals.

Dominos is running giveaways on their official Twitter account and giving $3 to customers who order carryout until May 22nd.

Little Ceasars has a new calzone called “The Batman Calzony” for $7.99

Papa Johns is running a giveaway for free pizza for a year on their Twitter account. Their new “NY Style” pizza is currently $13. They are also offering heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day.