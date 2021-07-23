Vaccine opportunities in Greene County next week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Health Department released a list of new opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the week of July 26th- August 1st.

Monday, July 26th

  • Republic Branch Library (SGCHD) – 921 N Lindsey Ave, Republic from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+) 
  • Downtown YMCA (SGCHD) – 417 S Jefferson Ave from 4-6 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Tuesday, July 27th

  • Willard Community Center (SGCHD) – 233 N State Hwy Z, Willard from 9-11 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
  • Schweitzer Methodist Church (JVCHC) – 2747 E Sunshine St from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+), or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Wednesday, July 28th

  • Second Baptist Church (JVCHC) – 3111 E Battlefield from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+) 

Thursday, July 29th

  • Strafford Schools (SGCHD) — 211 W McCabe St, Strafford from 7-10 a.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • Crosslines (JVCHC) – 615 N Glenstone from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • City Utilities Transit Center (SGCHD) — 211 N Main St from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
  • Hold Fast Brewing (JVCHC) — 235 N Kimbrough Ave from 4-6 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Friday, July 30th

  • Fire Station #8 (SGCHD) – 1405 S Scenic Ave 3-5 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) 

Saturday, July 31st

  • Library Center (SGCHD) — 4653 S Campbell Ave from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
  • Library Station (SGCHD) — 2535 N Kansas Expy from 2-4 p.m. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

These opportunities are in addition to reoccurring vaccine clinics at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s Tampa Clinic. 

These events accept walk-ins, but those interested can also sign up for an appointment at vaccine417.com

