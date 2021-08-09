Vaccine clinics in Alton and Koshkonong Wednesday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Ozarks Healthcare is hosting two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Wednesday, August 11th.

The clinics will be held at the Koshkonong School District’s Library Media Center from 8-11 a.m. and at the Alton School District’s Elementary Multi-purpose Building from 12-3 p.m.

The vaccine offered is Pfizer, and it is available to everyone 12 and older on a walk-in basis.

Those under the age of 18 who attend either of the clinics will be required to have a parent or guardian with them.

“We hope this will be a convenient opportunity for those in our community who are unvaccinated, especially students and their families, to get vaccinated before school starts,” says Katie Mahan, Director of Ozarks Healthcare’s Pharmacy.

“We are concerned about the spread of the Delta variant

intensifying as schools begin a new academic year, but if more of our community get vaccinated, we believe the impact of the variant will be much less,” says Mahan.

Masks are required at both clinics. For more information regarding COVID-19 vaccines, please visit Ozarks Healthcare’s website.