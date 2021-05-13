Vaccination clinics scheduled, ages 12 to 15 can now register

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department and community partners have several upcoming clinics that now ages 12-15 can register for, as well as anyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine will be offered on the following days, times, and places:

Friday, May 14 : Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m.

: Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 15 : Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Rd.) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

: Farmers Market of the Ozarks (2144 E. Republic Rd.) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, May 16 : The Venues (2616 E. Battlefield Rd.) from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

: The Venues (2616 E. Battlefield Rd.) from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 18 : Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m.

: Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 19 : Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m.

: Jordan Valley Community Health Center Vaccination Clinic (1720 W. Grand St.) from 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22: Robberson Elementary (1100 E. Kearney St) from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

While walk-ins are always welcome, individuals may register for clinics in advance by visiting vaccine417.com. Individuals who pre-register should bring their ID and Vaccine Navigator patient identification number with them to the event.

The Health Department, Jordan Valley Community Health Center, and Springfield Public Schools are planning on-site vaccination events at all Springfield middle and high schools to ensure all students have access to vaccines if they choose to receive them.

Additional information on locations, dates, and times will be announced to parents and students by the district. Parents of SPS students will be required to complete a consent form before their child receives the vaccine.

At this time, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine authorized for use in individuals 12 and older. The two other COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently authorized for individuals 18 and older.