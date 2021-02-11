Utilities, residents preparing for two snowstorms in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather forecasts are predicting more snow than the Ozarks has seen in over a decade.

Back in 2011, Highways, streets, sidewalks and driveways could be covered if the two predicted snowstorms hit the area.

Joel Alexander with City Utilities said they are already prepping for the snow with extra staff and equipment for all types of situations.

“What we’ll do is make sure we have people staffing around the clock,” We want to make sure that we can respond just as quickly as we need to, whether that’s a power outage, a water main break, an issue with natural gas, even transit. So really, with a storm like this, like we’re seeing for several days, this is really going to impact every entity that we have here within the utilities. So, we’re going to be ready to respond however we need to with this.”

Residents are bracing for the potential snow blast by going to hardware stores.

Owner of Consumer’s Hardware Joe Losh said they are seeing a boost in sales on heaters and ice melt compared to prior winter seasons.

Customers, according to Losh, cleared out two pallets of ice melt Thursday morning, Feb. 11. The hardware store is just trying to keep up with the demand to make sure people can get what they need.

“We’re trying to get as much ice melt as we can to kind of catch up because we’re behind right now,” said Losh. “You don’t know what’s going to happen from the past years to this year. I mean, it could be totally different and we’re just trying to stay ahead of the game by getting with our suppliers and seeing if we can get extra stuff that we weren’t expecting to get in and that’s what we’re waiting on now.”

Losh said while they are low on ice melt, Consumer’s Hardware expects to receive more shipments of winter weather supplies over the next few days and into next week.